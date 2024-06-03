Clubless Andile Jali contemplating retirement from football

Jali has been without a club since parting ways with Moroka Swallows in January.

Andile Jali‘s agent, Mike Makaab, has revealed that the midfielder is considering whether to hang up his boots or find another club to play for next season.



Jali has been without a club since parting ways with Moroka Swallows in January following a dispute over unpaid salary.

Speaking on Extratime on Gagasi FM, Makaab said Jali is still considering his future and contemplating whether he will continue to play football or retire from the game.

“Andile at the moment is contemplating his future as to whether he will continue to play or not, I will probably be meeting Andile in the next two weeks or so and a decision I think will then be made, and I will let Andile announce that decision himself,” said Makaab.

“You must understand that Andile has been with me for 14 years, he is not just a client he is my son as all the players are, the most important thing is for them to make that decision,” Makaab added.



Jali has also played for the likes of University of Pretoria, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows in his football career that has lasted for almost 20 years.

The 34-year-old also spent almost four years in Belgium playing for KV Oostende.