‘I feel like a hero’, Mofokeng on scoring winner against Sundowns

"They wanted a game changer and I'm happy that I changed the game for us," says Mofokeng.

Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates victory during the 2024 Nedbank Cup final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Relebohile Mofokeng is feeling like a hero after scoring the winning goal for Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.



The Bucs youngster nutmegged Bongani Zungu inside the box before beautifully putting the ball past Ronwen Williams for the second goal in Pirates’ 2-1 win over the Brazilians at a packed Mbombela Stadium.

“It was a great goal. I have always wanted to score a goal like that and now I feel like a hero, I feel like I did well for the team. They wanted a game changer and I’m happy that I changed the game for us, so I’m happy,” said Mofokeng.

At only 19 years of age, Mofokeng has taken the Premier Soccer League by storm this season and has been rewarded with a call-up for Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe this month. Bafana will play Nigeria in Uyo on Friday and Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on June 11.

‘Age is just a number’ – that is how the Pirates starlet describes his wonderful season for Pirates.

“Age is just a number, it’s about how you perform and compete. When you compete you mustn’t think about age and everything will work well for you,” commented Mofokeng when asked how he is handling his new found fame.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro surprised all and sundry when he started Mofokeng on bench – he was expected to start with him for this important game. The gamble paid off as Mofokeng came off the bench to score the winning goal in the referee’s optional time.

“The aim was to tire them and then bring in fresh players like myself when they are tired and I think the plan worked well for us.”



Mofokeng is happy with his progress at Pirates this season, but he admits that there’s always room for improvement.

“I’m happy with my progress. I’m just working hard, that’s all, there’s nothing special that I did to improve my game. I believe that good things come to those who work very hard. Credit must also go to coach Jose (Riveiro) though because he offers me good advice. He tells me that I can’t just play the ball going forward, I must also defend. He also has individual training sessions with me and that also helps me to improve my game,” said Mofokeng.