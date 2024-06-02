Riveiro hopes Pirates hero Mofokeng can become a Bafana star

'Hopefully everyone can enjoy him playing regularly for the national team,' said the Buccaneers head coach.

Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng wheels away in celebration after his brilliant goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has said he hopes Relebohile Mofokeng can become a star for both club and country, after the 19 year-old’s brilliant stoppage time goal gave the Buccaneers a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Mofokeng came off the bench to provide the decisive moment, after Patrick Maswanganyi’s penalty had cancelled out Themba Zwane’s opener for Sundowns. He nutmegged Bongani Zungu, before toe-poking a clever finish past Ronwen Williams.

It has been a wonderful week for Mofokeng, who was also named in Hugo Broos’ final Bafana Bafana squad for this month’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Bafana will play Nigeria in Uyo on Friday, and then host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on June 11.

“I am sure for Rele it is a very important moment, coming from the bench in this scenario, against this opponent, and to score when the time is over, to help us lift one more trophy,” said Riveiro, who has now led the Buccaneers to two Nedbank Cups and two MTN8 titles since taking over at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

“Week after week … he is getting more complete as a football player and the future looks bright.

“I just hope he can continue in the space he is right now, with how hungry he is, how much he listens and how much he tries to get better. That is why he is here, and why the national team coach has been attracted by his quality.

“He is smart, skilful, he loves playing football, as long as he is in the space he is right now, there will only be improvement. Hopefully everyone can enjoy him playing regularly for the national team.”

‘Imagine the questions if we lost!’

Riveiro was philosophical about his team selection, where he left out the in-form Mofokeng, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini from his starting line-up.

It seemed to backfire as the Buccaneers were ineffective in the first half and then fell behind, but it looked like a masterstroke after Pirates turned the tie around in the last 20 minutes.

“Imagine the questions if we lost!” said the Pirates coach.

“We are here to make the decisions and we try to make the decisions we feel will help us win the game. Many didn’t start today who have been regulars in recent games and had amazing moments. It was hard not to play them from the beginning.”