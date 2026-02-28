PSL

OPINION: Clueless Chiefs' season collapses in derby humiliation

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

28 February 2026

06:17 pm

Risible. Awful. Dreadful. Use whatever adjective you want, Kaizer Chiefs’ performance in Saturday’s Soweto derby could well have served the last rites to Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. 

Chiefs hit the canvas

Amakhosi’s season was already wobbling around like a punch-drunk alcoholic. But losing to Orlando Pirates, especially in this manner, provided what is surely a knockout blow. 

Where has the Chiefs defence – that conceded six goals in their opening 15 Premiership matches – gone? At FNB Stadium, Amakhosi parted like the gold and black sea, carved open by the Buccaneers time and time again. 

Chiefs were a little unlucky with Tshepang Moremi’s deflected opener, but their defence was caught sleeping for Oswin Appollis’ strike to put Pirates 2-0 up. 

And it was positively comatose as substitute Evidence Makgopa arrived at the near post to nod Pirates into a 3-0 lead. How often has Makgopa netted near-post headers in his career? But no one bothered to mark him. 

And it wasn’t just Chiefs’ defence. In attack, they had no idea how to break down Pirates’ impressive rearguard. 

Chiefs have actually created a lot of chances this season, but not in this game. Amakhosi simply didn’t get enough players into the Pirates penalty box. 

Striking woes

They also just don’t have the players. From Pule Mmodi, to Glody Lilepo, to Flavio Da Silva, to Ashley Du Preez, there isn’t a Chiefs attacker right now who inspires confidence. 

90 000 people packed into FNB Stadium as usual for this derby. But it was only the black and white half of Soweto celebrating at the end. 

For Chiefs another season beckons without silverware. They won last season’s Nedbank Cup, but that’s just one trophy in over a decade. 

Ben Youssef and Kaze will likely lead the team until the end of the season, but even if they seal continental football, it is hard to see the pair staying beyond May. 

Chiefs will then go into the market for their next head coach. Maybe Pitso Mosimane is the only man who can sort out this mess. It is worth a try, though Mosimane is unlikely to come cheap, and Chiefs management are unlikely to pay up.

