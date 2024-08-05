‘A cow could break its legs’ – Ramovic blasts Stellies pitch after MTN8 loss

'You have to fix the fields and not allow a professional team to play on a field like this,' said the Galaxy head coach.

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic was not happy with the state of the pitch at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic described as a “disgrace” the state of the pitch at Danie Craven Stadium, after his side lost 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals to Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

On a field badly affected by the wet weather conditions in the Western Cape of late, Galaxy took the lead through Kamogelo Sebelebele, but Jayden Adams and Andre De Jong put Stellies in front before half time, with Fawaaz Basadien killing the game off with a third goal early in the second half.

“I congratulate the opponent for a fair tough game and I give my team huge credit,” Ramovic told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We fought the whole season to have a chance in the MTN8 to win this cup and … the prize money, (so we can) build a team.

“And then you come to a game where probably a cow can break its legs. How does the PSL allow that a game can be played on a field like this?

“You can increase the prize money to R100 million, you have to fix the fields and not allow a professional team to play on a field like this. It is a disgrace, it is embarrassing, but the PSL decides how we play.

The prize money for the MTN8 this season has been increased from R8 million to R10 million, and it is certainly a pity that the first two quarterfinals have been played on pitches that do not look up to scratch.

‘It is about principles’

The field at Orlando Stadium for Orlando Pirates’ win over SuperSport on Saturday looked affected by a lack of rain in Gauteng in the winter months.

“And then you ask yourself why supporters don’t come and watch,” added Ramovic, on a game that was certainly not particularly well-attended.

“You cannot make an easy pass! We tried long balls into space, because you cannot play. It is not about losing or winning, I would say it anyway if we won. It is about principles, we want a professional league … but this is embarrassing.”