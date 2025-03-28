Betway PSL

Riveiro still coy on Pirates future as contract comes to end

Jose Rivera’s contract with Orlando Pirates is set to expire at the end of the season. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says he is not thinking about his long-term future beyond the end of the current season.

Riveiro’s contract with Pirates is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season and speculation has been rife on whether or not he will remain with the club.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach weighs in on Sono ‘elephants and ants’ comments

The Spaniard has enjoyed great success at Pirates since joining the club in 2022, winning five trophies.

Asked about his future with the Buccaneers in the latest segment of the Bucs Camp documentary, Riveiro was non-committal over whether he would look to extend his stay beyond the expiry of his current deal.

“I don’t want to know, I just want to live in the moment, the next training, the next game, the next opportunity to do what I like, to do what I love, which is to be the Orlando Pirates coach right now,” said Riveiro.

OPINION: The PSL’s treatment of Sundowns and Stellies is unacceptable

“Football is something that is totally unexpected and difficult to predict and to know where we are going to find ourselves in a space of one month, or four months, or six, or one year. So let’s rock for now.”

As it stands, it remains anybody’s guess as whether or not Riveiro will stay or leave Pirates when his contract expires at the end of the season.

