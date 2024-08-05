Zwane believes Sundowns will adjust well to post-Rulani era

Fresh from being rewarded with a contract extension, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is aiming high ahead of their opening game of the new season.

The Brazilians will get their campaign underway against Polokwane City in Sunday’s MTN8 quarter final clash, with the evergreen midfielder still buzzing from a new and improved one-year contract extension which was exercised by the club.

This will be Zwane’s 14th season in Sundowns colours, having joined the team back 2011. He spent the 2013-2014 season on loan at Mpumalanga Black Aces before returning to Chloorkop to establish himself as a key figure in the team.

“I’ll say that I’m happy (with the extension) because my aim is to finish my career at Sundowns and not only that, to finish on a high note by getting another opportunity to work hard and contribute to the team,” Zwane said.

“To be honest, there were no (other) offers. I think the new players in the team will add quality and it’s good for the competition within the team knowing that we are going to play a lot of games this season. We need a lot of depth so we’re happy that they brought in other people to help us and we’re positive as a team.”

‘We want to start on a high’

Out of the seven competitions Sundowns will compete for, the MTN8 offers them their chance at a first piece of silverware under the leadership of coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Romain Folz and Steve Komphela following the unceremonious departure of former coach Rulani Mokwena.

“We always start slow in this tournament but this season, we want to start on a high and try to fight to win the trophy. It won’t be easy but we have prepared well for this game. Working with coach Steve and Manqoba is always good because we’ve worked with them before,” Zwane concluded.

“We know what to expect, coach Manqoba has been around for the longest time so we know what kind of a coach he is and what he expects from us. We’re positive ahead of this season and regarding coach Rulani, I wish him all the best in his new challenge. For us, it was easy to adapt because we know what the coaches expect from us and the changes weren’t that much.”