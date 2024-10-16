Pirates offer bleak Olisa Ndah update ahead of Magesi clash

The Pirates medical department provided updates on other injured players.

Olisa Ndah reacts in pain during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium, Sowetolast month. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Olisa Ndah is set for a long spell on the sidelines after Orlando Pirates confirmed that the defender has suffered a tibia fracture and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

In a statement issued by Pirates on Wednesday, the club announced that Ndah, who missed out on playing the MTN8 final after suffering the injury in the league match against Polokwane City, is expected to be on the sidelines for a lengthy spell.



“The Bucs medical department has confirmed that the 26-year-old has suffered a tibia fracture,” read the club statement.

“Due to the location and nature of the injury; the decision on surgery is not straightforward but based on this type of injury, Ndah has been ruled out for the rest of the year.”

In addition to Ndah’s injury, the Pirates medical department has provided an update on other injured players.



Thalente Mbatha

Continues to undergo rehabilitation regarding the injury he suffered in Pirates’ 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8. The Bucs’ medical team will continue to monitor his progress this week before clearing him to return to full training.

Bandile Shandu

Has started full training with the team. He has also begun playing 35 minutes for friendly matches. This load will increase every week until he reaches 90 minutes without feeling any discomfort.

Tapelo Xoki

Has been cleared to return to full training, with a focus on agility drills before being allowed to participate in friendly matches.

Goodman Mosele

Is currently undergoing intermediate rehabilitation phase. He has started jogging and the team has slowly introduced heavy loaded weight training

Zakhele Lepasa

Like Mosele, Lepasa is also currently undergoing an intermediate rehabilitation phase. He has started running on the field and strength training.

Thabiso Lebitso

Has started running as part of his progression. Scheduled to start plyometric training as of next week.

Continues with external biokinetic training to improve strength in hamstring and quadriceps.

Sandile Mthethwa

Sustained an abdominal muscle strain during training. He is attending rehabilitation sessions with a visceral therapist who deals with this type of injury.

Ethan Visagie

Sustained a right ankle sprain during training. Post orthopaedic consultation; conservative treatment was suggested as a strategy for his recovery.



Pirates will play newly promoted club Magesi FC in their Carling Black Label Cup last-16 clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.