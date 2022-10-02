Dramatic MTN8 semi finals ends in draw as Usuthu hold Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC played to a 1-1 draw in a dramatic MTN8 first leg semi finals match at FNB Stadium yesterday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Ndlondlo thanks Pirates management for believing in his talent

The match had all the ingredients of a gup game. There were missed chances, dramatic saves and four red cards.

This makes for a scintillating finish in the second leg in Durban where Chiefs tend to have an upper hand over AmaZulu.

Usuthu tried for an early goal forcing Itumeleng Khune to make a double save in the first minute. First it was from Riaan Hanamuba and then from Mbongeni Gumede.

The visitors continued to press and put Chiefs under pressure and their efforts came to fruition in the 13th minute.

Gabadinho Mhango managed to sneak behind the Amakhosi defenders and sliced the ball past an advancing Khune to put Usuthu ahead.

After scoring, Brandon Truter’s side slowed the tempo down and this allowed Chiefs to make some forward runs.

They created a few good chances and should have gone into the half time break leading 2-1 had they used their chances wisely.

First it was Ashley Du Preez whose initial shot was saved but the ball rebounded to him and he had an open net in front of him with Veli Mothwa down after making the save.

But the young Amakhosi striker hurried his shot and ballooned it over, leaving the supporters in shock.

Caleb Bimenyimana had a glorious chance as well at the stroke of half time from a corner but he kneed the ball high and off target when he had some time to control it.

The second half also started on a high note with Chiefs given more attacking impetus with the introduction of Keagan Dolly. He replaced Siyethemba Sithebe.

Bimenyimana wasted another great chance for Amakhosi in the 51st minute when a cross from Kgaogelo Sekgota found him unmarked inside the AmaZulu box. He sent his effort harmlessly over.

A minute after that, Usuthu were reduced to 10 men after Veluyeke Zulu received his second yellow card.

Dolly found the equaliser for the home side in the 60th minute finishing off another enterprising attacking move by Amakhosi.

Bimenyimana was unlucky to see his header sailing wide after out jumping the AmaZulu defence four minutes to the end.

The game got off to a controversial end with Mhango and AmaZulu assistant coach Siyabonga Nomvete getting red cards off the bench.

George Matlou received his marching orders after the game had finished following a scuffle that ensued after the final whistle.