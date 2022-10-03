WATCH: Policeman who danced at Orlando Stadium arrested

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A police officer who is alleged to have invaded the pitch at Orlando Stadium during the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday has been arrested.

The officer, whose name Phakaaathi has, was seen in videos caught by the spectators dancing on the pitch.

He received an uproarious applause from the fans who were amused at what an officer of the law was doing.

A WhatsApp message, however, believed to have been shared amongst police officers which has been seen by Phakaaathi narrates the events before and after the Orlando Stadium incident.

“A constable (name withheld) stationed at High Speed North has been charged with drunkenness and invading the pitch,” reads the message.

“The member was supposed to be on duty this morning (Saturday) and was turned back by his commander because he was drunk.

“He (then) proceeded to Orlando Stadium to watch the soccer match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns while still in uniform (but) was without a state firearm.

“The member was seen inside the stadium dancing to the music. He has been detained at Orlando SAPS,” reads the message. Watch video below: