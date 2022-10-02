Ndlondlo thanks Pirates management for believing in his talent

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following his man-of-the-match award, new Orlando Pirates signing Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo thanked the club’s management for believing in his talent and bringing him back to join the Soweto giants.

Ndlondlo pulled a great performance in his Pirates debut, where the Buccaneers played to a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The new Pirates midfielder played like he has been part of the Buccaneers for months, as he slotted in the attacking role so well helping the Soweto giants both in defence and attack.

“I would like to thank the almighty for the talent and the opportunity, and secondly I would like to thank the Orlando Pirates family for believing in me and bringing me into the team,” said the midfielder.

“What a way to welcome myself in the team, getting a debut, being named man-of-the-match, putting in a great performance. I think it was a way for me to say thank you to the Pirates family.”

Reflecting on the match, Ndlondlo believes that Pirates deserved to win the tie having created more goal-scoring chances than Sundowns.

“Coming back to the game, I think it was a great game. We really fought as a team and we deserved to win because we created chances but it was unfortunate that we could not score. But we will take it (the draw) and plan for the next one (the second leg),” he added.



The return leg of the MTN8 semi-final will be played on 22 October.

Pirates return to the DStv Premiership action this week with an away clash against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.