Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘We are going in the right direction’

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi believes his side are still on the right track. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nareddine Nabi put up a defiant face after Amakhosi were beaten 2-0 by Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Sunday.

Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu got the goals that condemned Chiefs to a third league defeat of the season.

Chiefs’ poor run

Amakhosi, indeed, have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, but Nabi believes Chiefs’ only real problem is their finishing.

“We controlled the game for 90 minutes,” he told SuperSport TV after the match.

“Polokwane City created two opportunities and scored two goals. Kaizer Chiefs created 265 opportunities and didn’t score.”

In both senses, the Chiefs coach was exaggerating here, with City having a couple of other clear chances to score. Chiefs, meanwhile, did have their chances, with Teboho Potsane hitting the bar. But it was not as if they dominated their opponents in the manner Nabi indicated.

Nabi – ‘We must only continue to work’

“We are the best team in the PSL to create opportunities,” added Nabi.

“But we don’t achieve a solution (to score). We must only continue to work seriously.

“I don’t want to kill the morale of my players today. This is football. I don’t want my club to cry. I have confidence in the players and the future, we are going in the right direction.”

“I am confident (of this) 200 percent. Anyone who is coming with negative criticism doesn’t know football or is outside of football.”