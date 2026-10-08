Durban City appoint Eric Tinkler as new head coach

"I'm excited to be part of what is being built here at Durban City FC," he said.

Durban City FC have announced the appointment of Eric Tinkler as the club’s new head coach.

Tinkler joins City after leaving Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko recently.

The former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United coach replaces Khalil Ben Youssef, who was released by City following a poor start to the season.

An easy decision

Speaking to the Durban City media after his appointment, Tinkler said joining the club was an easy decision.

“I’m excited to be part of what is being built here at Durban City FC,” he said. “The club is very ambitious; they have made positive strides in a short space of time, competing in the CAF Confederation Cup already, and that made my decision easy.”

He cited his good working relationship with City chairman Farook Kadodia as the reason why he decided to come back to South Africa to rejoin the club.

Tinkler and Kadodia worked together at Maritzburg United [now known as Durban City after it was renamed]. During his tenure at the club, he guided Maritzburg United to the final of the 2019 Telkom Knockout.

“The chairman is someone I’ve worked with before. When the opportunity presented itself to come back, I grabbed it with both hands,” explained Tinkler.

On his immediate focus, Tinkler said he would build on last season’s foundation.

“I don’t want to make massive changes because last season the club was successful. It’s about giving others an opportunity and getting back to winning ways. We want to finish in the top eight, go as far as we can in the CAF Confederation Cup, and compete in the Carling Cup and Nedbank Cup. There’s a lot to play for.”

‘He’s the right person’

Meanwhile, Durban City FC chairman Farook Kadodia believes Tinkler is the right man to lead his team.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience in South African football and understands what is required at this level. We believe he is the right person to lead the team and help us achieve what we have set out to achieve this season.”

Tinkler’s first game in charge of City will be a KZN derby against AmaZulu at the Chatsworth Stadium next Tuesday.