Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns – a clash of fine margins

Phakaaathi takes a look at their last five meetings, which give an idea of just how tight Saturday's game in Durban could be.

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns has become the most important fixture on the South African football calendar in the last few years, with no disrespect meant to Kaizer Chiefs or the Soweto derby.

Masandawana and the Buccaneers have finished one and two in the Betway Premiership for the last four seasons, with Pirates finally beating Sundowns to the Premiership crown last season.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have made the MTN8 their own, beating Sundowns in the semifinals last year en route to winning a fourth consecutive trophy.

As the two sides prepare to meet in Saturday’s MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Phakaaathi takes a look at their last five meetings, which give an idea of just how tight Saturday’s game in Durban could be.

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

February 18, 2026

Betway Premiership

Orlando Pirates 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 2

Brayan Leon (centre) celebrates after scoring for Sundowns against Pirates in February. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Pirates took Sundowns to FNB Stadium in February, moving to a bigger venue because of the huge demand for tickets for this blockbuster Betway Premiership encounter.

Ronwen Williams made fine early saves to deny Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma. And it paid off as Sundowns went 2-0 up, Brayan Leon netting a superbly taken brace before the break.

Less than two minutes after half time, Patrick Maswanganyi’s shot deflected past Williams, but Pirates couldn’t find an equaliser. Nonetheless, Pirates still went on to pip Sundowns to the post and win their first Premiership title in 14 years.

Betway Premiership

November 1, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Orlando Pirates 1

Pirates’ Cemran Dansin (right) is congratulated by Sihle Nduli after netting his wonder-goal against Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The first Premiership clash between Sundowns and Pirates last season was notable for an unbelievable strike from 20-year-old midfielder Cemran Dansin.

Peter Shalulile put Sundowns in front in the 20th minute, scoring at the second attempt after Sipho Chaine had saved his initial effort.

But 15 minutes later Dansin, after being named in a Pirates starting XI for the first time, smashed in a volley from 25 metres out that left Ronwen Williams motionless.

Williams did well to make a sharp second half save from Lebone Seema to keep the scores level.

MTN8 semifinal, second leg

August 23, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Orlando Pirates 1

Sipho Chaine drops to his knees in celebration after his penalty shootout heroics for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2025 MTN8 semifinal, second leg. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With the scores tied at 1-1 from the first leg in Orlando, Sundowns and Pirates met at the Lucas Moripe Stadium with a place in the 2025 MTN8 final up for grabs. Sundowns went in front in the 17th minute as Iqraam Rayners netted a typical poacher’s goal inside the box.

Tashreeq Matthews sent a second half effort just over, while Ronwen Williams produced an excellent save to keep out Thalente Mbatha’s rocket.

In the 73rd minute, however, Oswin Appolis’ cross from the left was cushioned by Tshegofatso Mabasa into the path of Kamogelo Sebelebele, who bundled the ball over the line.

And in the penalty shootout it was Sipho Chaine who was the hero, producing flying saves to deny Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende. Pirates netted all four of their penalties, with Sipho Mbule’s effort sending the Buccaneers into another final.

MTN8 semifinal, first leg

August 16, 2025

Orlando Pirates 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 1

Teboho Mokoena (right) celebrates after opening the scoring for Sundowns against Pirates in their 2025 MTN8 semifinal, first leg at FNB Stadium. PictureSydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kamogelo Sebelebele’s late goal rescued Orlando Pirates as they drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the 2025 MTN8 semifinals.

Sebelebele had been unlucky early in the match, racing through and going around Ronwen Williams, only for a dubious offside flag to stop him in his tracks.

Teboho Mokoena headed Sundowns into a 37th minute, powering home from Marcelo Allende’s corner. Sipho Chaine made a fine point blank save to deny Tashreeq Matthew before the break, though the Sundowns man really should have scored.

Sebelebele struck with just three minutes left of normal time, this time beating the offside trap and slotting a cool finish past Williams.

Betway Premiership

March 16, 2025

Orlando Pirates 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 1

Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates after scoring against Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates’ last outright victory over Sundowns came in March 2025, when Relebohile Mofokeng’s two early goals gave them a 2-1 Betway Premiership win at FNB Stadium.

Mofokeng, sporting a shaved head, struck twice inside the first five minutes. First he turned in Evidence Makgopa’s cross and then he slid a brilliant finish past Ronwen Williams a minute later.

Sundowns pressed to get back in the game but the only goal they managed in the end came from Khuliso Mudau, ghosting in to break the offside trap and slot past Sipho Chaine in the 66th minute.

In the end, it was Sundowns who went on to lift the Premiership title, finishing the season eight points clear of Jose Riveiro’s Pirates.