Early strike sees SuperSport edge out wasteful Chiefs

Terrence Dzvukamanja scores after just 68 seconds.

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in front of goal continued on Wednesday as they were edged 1-0 by a resilient SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Molefi Ntseki’s Amakhosi dominated possession and played some attractive football at times, but just like against Royal AM on Saturday, they couldn’t apply a finish.

SuperSport, on the other hand, took their opportunity right at the start of the game and then relied heavily on a backs-to-the wall performance that ultimately earned Gavin Hunt’s side a vital three points.

Record-breaker

Itumeleng Khune was handed a chance in goal by Ntseki against SuperSport, the veteran goalkeeper setting a new PSL record as he started a game for the same club for the 17th successive season.

It took just 68 seconds, however, for the former Bafana number one to see the ball fly past him and into the back of the net. Chiefs gave possession away just outside their own penalty area and Bradley Grobler’s cross found Terrence Dzvukamanja, who sent a brilliant finish into the top corner.

Chiefs had played well against Royal AM on Saturday without a finishing touch, and it was the same story in the first half in Polokwane. Ashley Du Preez was getting plenty of joy pulling to the left wing and int the 13th minute, he saent in a cross that found Edson Castillo, but his header went wide of target.

Jasond Gonzalez got his second successive start for Chiefs and his clever dummy from a Christian Saile cross set up Du Preez, but he also couldn’t hit his mark

It was Khune, in fact, who was forced into the first notable save of the match. In the 31st minute, Keenan Bezuidenhout, an early substitute for the injured Ghampani Lungu, sent in a corner, and Dzvukamanja’s header was superbly tipped away by the Chiefs ‘keeper.

Chiefs continued to push forward without a finish, and Du Preez’ low cross, this time from the right, was inches away from the boot of Gonzalez.

It was Chiefs who continued to dominate in the second half pressing SuperSport deeper and deeper

Ricardo Goss, however, was only really forced into a save in the 71st minute, pushing away Sifiso Hlanti’s free kick.

SuperSport offered little going forward, but were almost handed another goal when Khune passed the ball straight to Bezuidenhout. The young forward, however, scuffed his shot wide.