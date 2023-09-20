Mgosi

20 Sep 2023

Chiefs snap up ‘most wanted player’ Mthethwa ahead of Pirates

Sibongiseni Mthethwa played his last game for Stellenbosch FC against Moroka Swallows at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, who was a target for Orlando Pirates as well, has made his way to the Kaizer Chiefs headquarters in Naturena to finalise his move.

Despite Pirates’ interest in the midfielder, Mthethwa opted for Chiefs, and the deal is nearly complete. 

The decision makers behind Ox’s move weren’t in a rush to send him to Bucs, as they believed his future would be brighter at Chiefs.

Pirates attempted to clear space for him by releasing Ben Motshwari to AmaZulu FC, but that effort proved unsuccessful, with Ox ultimately choosing Chiefs.

However, Chiefs fans will have to wait a little longer to see their new signing in Amakhosi colours. 

Ox won’t be eligible to play in the upcoming MTN8 match against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend. 

This is because he has already represented Stellies in this competition, making him ineligible for further participation in the tournament.

Mthethwa played his last game for Stellies in Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to Moroka Swallows where he came on as a second half substitute. 

