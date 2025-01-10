Ertugral reveals secret formula that beat Chiefs and Pirates

"I think Pirates also have the possibilities, similar to Chiefs, there are always counter chances," said Ertugral.

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral has revealed a key strategy that allowed his side to get the better of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Ertugral started his tenure as the new City technical director and interim coach with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs last Sunday in a Betway Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium.



ALSO READ: Riveiro at a loss for words after Pirates lose to City

A few days later on Wednesday, the Turkey-born coach repeated this feat at the same venue and this team it was against his other former team Pirates. Ironically, Darwin Gonzalez scored the match-winner in both games.

“Pirates are one of the best teams, not only in South Africa but also in Africa. They are a great team to watch. We must say that the coach has done a great job over the last couple of years,” said Ertugral.



“They are developing to a level that has been pretty much a high level of football. Yes, but with this high level of football, I think they also have the possibilities, similar to Chiefs, there are always counter chances.

“So, if you play this type of football you need to have security systems, security organisation, patterns. We knew that Chiefs didn’t have it as well. The moment when they enter the second or the third they lose the ball (due) to quick pressure and quick organisational pattern.



ALSO READ: Can Chiefs catch fire? Three things to look out for in SA football this weekend

“The wing, they try to lure you out, similar like Chiefs but much more precise, much quicker,” he added.

City are away to Marumo Gallants this Saturday and Ertugral will be hoping to make it three wins in three matches since taking over from Eric Tinkler last week.