Can Chiefs catch fire? Three things to look out for in SA football this weekend

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns are all in action.

Can Kaizer Chiefs find some momentum?

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi comes across as a really affable guy. He’s friendly to the media, he gives honest press conferences, and he seems really well-liked by his players.

As such, it will be a shame if Nabi fails to turn Amakhosi‘s fortunes around. The malaise at Naturena has gone on long enough to know it has never been all about the coach.

And there have been some positive signs this season for Chiefs. The latest came in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

But what Amakhosi really need now is a sustained run of form, true signs of building block being put in place. Chiefs don’t want to go ten seasons without a trophy but frankly that shouldn’t really matter.

This is Nabi’s first season in charge. He deserves time. But progress also needs to be seen. A third home win in a row against Golden Arrows on Sunday would be a start.

Orlando Pirates must make home comforts count

In their quest to make the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League, the last thing Orlando Pirates need is a trip to Cairo to face Al Ahly with their place in the last eight still on the line.

This makes it all-the-more important that they seal the deal with three Group C points against Algerian side CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Jose Riveiro’s side won on the first Group C matchday in Algeria, and while Belouizdad have improved since then, Pirates should have too much quality for the Algerians on Sunday.

The Buccaneers’ resolve should also have been increased by the loss to Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, only their second league defeat of the campaign.

Pirates do not need another setback.

Sundowns need to show their continental class

If Mamelodi Sundowns’ hierarchy hired Miguel Cardoso because they were unhappy with Manqoba Mngqithi’s progress in the Caf Champions League this season, then a 1-0 loss at Raja Casablanca was presumably not in their plans.

Sundowns had won 1-0 at home to Raja on December 15 in Cardoso’s first game in charge and would have put themselves on the bring of qualification for the quarterfinals with another win.

As it is, they go into Saturday’s game at DR Congo’s Maniema Union badly needing a win to reassert their authortity in Group B.

If Sundowns do win, and if AS FAR win their Moroccan derby at home to Raja, Sundowns will have made it to the quarterfinals with a game to spare. But if they don’t win, Sundowns’ decision to appoint Cardoso already looks far too hasty.