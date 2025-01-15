Ex-Chiefs captain Khune backs Saile’s potential move to Chippa

"I think if Chippa United eventually sign him, they will make use of him,," said Khune.

Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs is said to have attracted interest from Chippa United and SuperSport United. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune has backed the potential move of Christian Saile to Chippa United.

Chiefs and Chippa are said to be locked in talks over the transfer of the DR Congo striker, who joined amakhosi from Zambian outfit Nchana Rangers two years ago, to the Chilli Boys.



Saile has struggled for game time at Chiefs this season since the arrival of coach Nasreddine Nabi and Khune says a move to the Chippa could help the striker revive his career.

“Saile’s strength is to run at defenders, but he has not shown that since coach Nasreddine Nabi took over,” said Khune during an SABC’s SoccerZone this week.

“Remember when he came, he used to bang in goals. He used to take on defenders, creating opportunities coming from the right-hand side as a left-footed player.

“But I think if Chippa United eventually sign him, they will make use of him, but with Kaizer Chiefs, I doubt,” added Khune.



Chippa, however, could lose out on Saile with SABC Sport now reporting that SuperSport United are in talks with Chiefs to persuade them to agree a transfer over winger.

“It’s understood Chiefs are willing to accept a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of this season, with Saile’s contract set to run out in July next year.

“Chippa initially looked favourites to land the deal, but SuperSport have now opened their own discussions with Amakhosi, and it’s believed they are now frontrunners,” reported the public broadcaster.