AmaZulu snap up Kambindu from Chippa United

AmaZulu have bolstered their squad for the second half of the season by signing striker Elmo Kambindu.

The Namibian striker joins Usuthu on a permanent deal from Chippa United.

“AmaZulu Football Club is excited to officially announce the permanent signing of Namibian international Elmo Kambindu,” read a statement from AmaZulu.



Kambindu arrives at Usuthu having failed to score a single goal in eight appearances for the Chilli Boys during the first half of the season and is seen as a replacement for Junior Dion, who was surprisingly sent out on loan to Marumo Gallants.

Dion’s move came as a bit of a surprise considering that he was AmaZulu’s top goalscorer last season with nine goals.



Meanwhile, Usuthu have announced that goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela and midifelder Siyanda Hlabangeza will spend the rest of the season in the Motsepe Championship playing for current log leaders Durban City FC.