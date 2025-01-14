Tanzanian star set to snub Chiefs and join Simba SC?

Azam are also said to be keen to extend Salum’s contract which expires in 2026.

News coming out of Tanzania is that Feisal Salum, who is a subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs, wants to remain in the country and move to Simba SC.

The news comes days after Amakhosi had their improved offer reportedly rejected by Azam FC.



Chiefs are said to have offered Azam a significant offer for the 26-year-old, but the offer falls short of the R40 million evaluation by the club for the Tanzanian international.

“Unless Chiefs offer what Azam wants, I don’t see the deal happening anytime soon. What’s more, Feisal wants to stay in Tanzania and with Simba also interested, it seems he’s likely to join them,” said a source.

“Feisal is a very important player for Azam and they want to offer him an improved contract to keep him beyond the current deal. They want to challenge for the league title and play in the CAF Champions League and they need their best player in order to achieve this,” added the source.

Azam currently sit third in the Tanzanian Premier League, four points behind log leaders Simba SC, but have played a game more than Fadlu Davids’ team.