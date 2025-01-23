Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 Jan 2025

04:13 pm

Ex-Pirates and Sundowns striker Erasmus finds new home in NFD

Casric are currently sixth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 24 points after 16 games.

Ex-Pirates and Sundowns striker Erasmus finds new home in NFD

Former Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has joined Casric Stars. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has joined Casric Stars.

The 34-year-old joins the Motsepe Foundation Championship side as a free agent having been without a club since he was released by Pirates at the beginning of the current season.

ALSO READ: Pirates rubbish reports over Saleng and Maswanganyi exits

“All eyes on the new maestro! Join us as we welcome Romeo #10 to the Casric Stars family. Let’s make history together,” read a tweet from the Casric Stars.

Erasmus trained with Cape Town Spurs and Chippa United earlier this season, but decided against joining them after they could not agree on terms.

“I spoke to the [Spurs] chairman [Ari Efstathiou] and I had a good chat with him about being able to train. And the coach also wanted to know what my intentions were and that was to see if it would be possible for me to join the team. They were happy with what they saw in a short space of time,” said Erasmus on the Soccerbeat podcast.

“The same thing at Chippa. I trained with them for like two weeks and the coaches, who are there now are coaches who I’ve played with during their playing days. I was fortunate to be teammates with them. They were happy with what they saw at training, but it was just about the duration of terms and numbers,” he added.

Casric are currently sixth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 24 points after 16 games and they will be looking at Erasmus to help them get automatic promotion or finish in one of the promotion playoffs positions this season.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kermit Erasmus Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) National First Division (NFD) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mengo admits she had opportunity to tell Mbenenge the kind of relationship she wanted
Lotto No Janu-worry: Banking app player walks away with over R30m in PowerBall winnings
Crime Vehicle shortage leaves Pretoria police stranded
South Africa Fixing JRA traffic lights to cost R70 million, over 1 300 UPS units stolen
Courts Dean Macpherson defends tender investigation as EFF pursue charges

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES