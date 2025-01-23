Ex-Pirates and Sundowns striker Erasmus finds new home in NFD

Casric are currently sixth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 24 points after 16 games.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has joined Casric Stars.

The 34-year-old joins the Motsepe Foundation Championship side as a free agent having been without a club since he was released by Pirates at the beginning of the current season.



“All eyes on the new maestro! Join us as we welcome Romeo #10 to the Casric Stars family. Let’s make history together,” read a tweet from the Casric Stars.

Erasmus trained with Cape Town Spurs and Chippa United earlier this season, but decided against joining them after they could not agree on terms.

“I spoke to the [Spurs] chairman [Ari Efstathiou] and I had a good chat with him about being able to train. And the coach also wanted to know what my intentions were and that was to see if it would be possible for me to join the team. They were happy with what they saw in a short space of time,” said Erasmus on the Soccerbeat podcast.



“The same thing at Chippa. I trained with them for like two weeks and the coaches, who are there now are coaches who I’ve played with during their playing days. I was fortunate to be teammates with them. They were happy with what they saw at training, but it was just about the duration of terms and numbers,” he added.



