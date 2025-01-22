Kermit Erasmus: Why I snubbed Spurs and Chippa

“Sometimes it is not what you discussed and what is offered is not what is agreed on," said Erasmus.

Clubless Kermit Erasmus has explained why he decided against joining Cape Town Spurs and Chippa United.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates striker, who is without a club after he was discarded by the Buccaneers at the beginning of the season, trained with the Urban Warriors and the Chilli Boys but did not join them.



“I spoke to the [Spurs] chairman [Ari Efstathiou] and I had a good chat with him about being able to train. And the coach also wanted to know what my intentions were and that was to see if it would be possible for me to join the team. They were happy with what they saw in a short space of time,” said Erasmus during an interview with Sizwe Mbebe on the Soccerbeat podcast.



“From the offer they presented to me through my agent, it just wasn’t worth my time. But the chairman did open his door to me and said if ever I want to come back and work on the strikers, I could do that. I’ve always shown my appreciation for that and he knows that.



“It was a good period to train with the boys and be around the facility and be around football again. I had a different idea of what I thought would be an offer. It is not that I was not happy with the offer, it just was not agreed on.’” added Erasmus.



The Gqeberha-born striker also revealed that the duration of the contract and the numbers were also a problem at Chippa, hence he also decided against joining his hometown team.



“The same thing at Chippa. I trained with them for like two weeks and the coaches, who are there now are coaches who I’ve played with during their playing days. I was fortunate to be teammates with them. They were happy with what they saw at training, but it was just about the duration of terms and numbers.



“Sometimes it is not what you discussed and what is offered is not what is agreed on. I would not say the disagreement (is) in that, but the misunderstanding of that, and then you don’t find common ground.



“No hard feelings, it is just business, we are all looking out for ourselves and unfortunately, it was not possible.”