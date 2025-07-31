Ex-Sundowns defender joins Liverpool on loan

The 30-year-old centre back joins the Uruguayan side on a season-long loan.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lucas Suarez is set to complete a loan move to Liverpool Futbol Club following his unsuccessful stay with the Brazilians.

The 30-year-old centre back joins the Uruguayan side on a season-long loan with an option to purchase from the Argentine outfit CA Talleres.



Suarez spent the second half of last season at Sundowns on loan from Talleres. The deal had an option to buy, but the Brazilians decided against taking it after the defender failed to impress during his six-month stay at the club.

During his stay at Sundowns, Suarez made 14 appearances across all competitions and scored a solitary goal. He won the Betway Premiership title with the Brazilians.

Meanwhile, another former Sundowns defender, Rushine De Reuck has joined Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba SC.

De Reuck, who spent six months on loan with Maccabi Petah Tikva in Israel, has signed a one-year deal plus an option to renew for a further year.



The 29-year-old defender will be reuniting with coach Fadlu Davids, having previously played under him at Maritzburg United, now known as Durban City after changing their name.

Suarez and De Reuck will be looking to reignite their careers in Argentina and Tanzania, respectively.