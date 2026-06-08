‘The standards are higher’ – Cardoso eyes more success

'The Champions League is a very particular competition and there is a way to play it,' Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed the blueprint behind the club’s successful CAF Champions League triumph, insisting that understanding how to approach the competition was key to ending their decade-long wait for continental glory.

Cardoso’ Sundowns conquer Africa

While much of the football world’s attention is focused on the FIFA World Cup, Cardoso reflected on the journey that saw Sundowns lift Africa’s most prestigious club trophy during the 2025/26 season.

The Portuguese mentor delivered the coveted title in only his second season at the helm, guiding the Brazilians to their second Champions League crown after their maiden success under Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

Speaking on the Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, Cardoso explained that success in the Champions League requires more than simply playing attractive football.

“Knowing how to play the Champions League is very important because the Champions League is a very particular competition and there is a way to play it,” Cardoso said.

“It’s not a matter of not always being [playing] beautiful because you can always be but, it’s the capacity of always overcoming difficulties.

“And the capacity of understanding how to play against different teams and always be committed to the details because details will make you pay or win.”

Having finally brought the continental trophy back to Chloorkop, Cardoso is already aware that expectations have risen significantly ahead of the next.

The Sundowns faithful wasted little time in setting fresh targets, with many calling for a third CAF title during the club’s trophy parade celebrations.

‘The standards are higher’

“During the trophy parade, people were already saying we want the third star. I was thinking about what it means. The basic thing that it means is that the standards are higher,” he said.

“The fact that the standards are higher, it also means that the attitude is higher. It means that everything you do on a daily basis must be on a different level.”

The challenge facing Sundowns next season extends beyond continental competition. The Tshwane giants will also be looking to wrestle back the Betway Premiership title from Orlando Pirates, who ended their dominant eight-year reign as South African champions.

“Obviously, it’s not easy to keep the standards there because we still have to fight for everything. That is basically our objective is to fight for everything,” he said.

“But the fact that the Champions League becomes so important, it can sometimes be the main focus. What is important is to work hard throughout the season so that you don’t lose the other objectives and miss the direction.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Cardoso has agreed to a contract extension with Sundowns following the club’s continental success, although no official announcement has yet been made.