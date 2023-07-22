Five key players who could be key for Banyana at World Cup

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana are set to kick-start their campaign at the Fifa women’s World Cup against Sweden on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns give insight into European pre-season tour

Banyana face a Swedish side that is considered as one of the best national women’s teams in the world, but Desiree Ellis has a lot of talent in her squad that is capable of competing against them.

The current Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Champions (Wafcon) will undoubtedly have everyone keeping a close eye on them because of their performances at the Wafcon.

Banyana are in Group G and will also take on Argentina and Italy after the Sweden game in an attempt to reach the knock-out stages of the tournament and they will need some of their special players to help them achieve that feat.

Phakaaathi takes a look at five players in the Banyana team that are likely to shine and get the team positive results.

Thembi Kgatlana

Following a long injury lay-off, Kgatlana has hit the ground running on her come-back. The striker got injured at the last Wafcon, but her return has been great for the team as she even scored in the team’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The Mohlakeng-born player is certainly a key player in Ellis’ team and her speed and eye for goal will be vital for the team.

Hilda Magaia

The hero of the team at the Wafcon with a brace in the final. Magaia is one of the important players in the Banyana squad despite not getting enough credit.

The forward is a clinical finisher in front of goals and has a good vision. She’s quick and is able to take on defenders without any fear. Her presence is a nightmare for defenders and she will certainly be looking to once again impress especially at the world stage.

Linda Motlhalo

Soft spoken, but quick thinking on the field with great control of the ball and dribbling skills, Motlhalo is one of the players in the squad who has experience of playing in major leagues like in the Sweden Women’s League, the US and currently in Scotland.

The midfielder is a great passer of the ball and has many assists to her name.

Noko Matlou

The most experienced player in the squad, who is a former Caf Women Footballer of the Year during her time playing as a striker, Matlou was converted to a defender a couple of years ago and fitted in very nicely in that role.

Matlou plays her football in Spain for SD Eibar at the age of 37 years old and playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world says a lot about her importance in the Banyana squad.

Refiloe Jane

The skipper of the team and another experienced player in the squad. Jane is the team’s midfield general who is able to defend and attack.

ALSO READ: City offer former Pirates striker Mabena short-term deal

She will know more about facing Italy as she plays her football for Sassoulo Ladies having previously been on the books of AC Milan. One of the major things that makes Jane a special player is her ability to make long and short passes.