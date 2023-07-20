City offer former Pirates striker Mabena short-term deal

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Phakaaathi has learnt that a deal has that Ndumiso Mabena has signed a one-year deal with Polokwane City.

Earlier, this website reported that Mabena had impressed the DStv Premiership returnees’ technical team and now a source has revealed that Mabena and Polokwane City have reached an agreement which will see the player being part of the team next season.



“He will soon be announced as the new signing at Polokwane City and he is really looking forward to his stay with the club. He is really happy to have secured this deal. You should have seen at training with the guys, he gets along with everyone and the guys have huge respect for him. Mabena wants to continue for a few years despite his age. He doesn’t feel like his time to retire has come yet,” said the source.

“I think what makes him to be happy at the club it’s because he sees it as an opportunity to play and get his career going again. He didn’t play much at Pirates, so probably at Polokwane he will play. Plus the club needs players like him, people who have experience of playing at the top level. He is a really good addition to the team, he will make an impact.”

The source further revealed that Mabena will not be earning the same salary he was getting at Pirates at Polokwane City, but the veteran striker is happy about the offer.

“The money is not like Pirates or wherever he used to play before. I think he knew that and he wasn’t really expecting much. For him it’s all about playing football. So, he is content with what he will be getting at the team.”



The veteran striker was released by Pirates at the end of his contract last month after only spending half of the season.



Mabena struggled for game time at Pirates and was said to be not in the plans of coach Jose Riveiro for next season.