Folz not scared of Pirates going into MTN8 final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Playing Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8 might seem daunting, but AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz believes his players have what it takes to match the Buccaneers ahead of their meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Folz, who is new to the coaching job at AmaZulu, already faced the Buccaneers in a DStv Premiership clash which ended 1-1. In that game, Usuthu took the lead first through Siphesihle Maduna, but Pirates were able to level matters following an own-goal by Veli Mothwa. A Kermit Erasmus shot ricocheted off the backside of Mothwa before going into the net.

On the back of the performance against Bucs and looking at the recent display from his team, Folz is adamant that they have what it takes to fight for the title against Pirates and promises the club’s fans that they will give their all to ensure the trophy stays in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are not anything below them, we have what we need in ourselves to at least match their level, if not better. That will be the entire challenge, what we were able to do during previous encounters, we need to do it for a longer period of time,” said Folz.

“So, it is going to be a matter of assessing and trying to see if the improvement that we think we have been showingover the few weeks has been solid and can implemented to deliver the performance we are looking for. I can speak for hours, but the only truth will be the truth of the game. The promise I am making to the fans is that we will give our best and if we deserve to win that game, we will win it.”

Usuthu will go into this gam with their heads held high because of their victory against Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership encounter last week, while the Buccaneers will be looking to redeem themselves having lost the Soweto derby to Kaizer Chiefs in their previous fixture.