MTN8 – The Road to the Final

It was a difficult journey, but both Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC battled into the final of the MTN8 and will face off today at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The two teams went through some difficult clashes in their road to the final. with Pirates having to meet defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals, while AmaZulu had to go up against a Chiefs side desperate for a trophy

The Saturday Citizen takes a look at the journey the two teams faced from the quarterfinals, all the way to the last stage in the battle to lift the trophy.

Quarterfinals

Cape Town City 1, AmaZulu 2

Usuthu began this tie on a positive note getting an early goal through Augustine Kwem. It was cancelled out by Khanyiso Mayo, before Lehlohonolo Majoro won the match for Usuthu in extra-time.

Royal AM 1, Orlando Pirates 2

Vincent Pule and Thabiso Monyane got the goals for Bucs, while Mokete Mogaila got the consolation goal for Royal AM

Semifinals

First leg

Pirates 0, Mamelodi Sundowns 0

Sundowns were favourites for this clash, but Bucs managed to hold their own and ensure the Pretoria side didn’t get an away goal.

Kaizer Chiefs 1, AmaZulu 1

It was an entertaining encounter filled with a lot of drama as both sides finished the tie one man short following red cards for George Matlou and Veluyeke Zulu. The game ended in a draw as Kegan Dolly levelled matters after Gabadinho Mhango put Usuthu in the lead early in the game.

Second leg:

Sundowns 0, Pirates 3

Pirates went into this clash and stunned the home crowd and they pulled off a great performance which saw them thrash Masandawana with goals from Kermit Erasmus and a brace from Monnapule Saleng.

AmaZulu 0, Chiefs 0

All Usuthu had to do was to make sure that they didn’t concede a goal in this match to progress to the next stage of the tournament. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit were very solid at the back, while Chiefs lacke power upfront, missing Caleb Bimenyimana, who is still out nursing an injury.

The Buccaneers and Usuthu will play at a packed stadium with the tickets for the game having been confirmed to have been sold out for a 6pm kick-off.