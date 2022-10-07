Local Soccer

Fans defend ex-Pirates defender Mahamutsa as fan abuse video goes viral

Mahamutsa was last on the books of TS Sporting.

Rooi Mahamutsa has got the backing of football fans after being verbally attacked. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Image

Fans of Orlando Pirates and football across the country have come out in defence of Rooi Mahamutsa, after a video circulating on social media saw a fan abusing the former Bucs star for playing amateur football.

The video seems to be taken from one of the tournaments that is usually being played in the townships (not clear where exactly), with the person taking it busy abusing Mahamutsa, who just looked at the person without responding.

In the video, the person can be heard saying “You made Pirates lose a long time ago, what are you still doing here (playing amateur football). Are you married, when did you get married?,” said the fan, translated from Sesotho.

The video, which has went viral on social media, seems to have angered a lot of people, who were quick to reprimand the person to responsible for the video for being abusive to the former Bucs player.

Mahamutsa played for Pirates from 2008 until 2016, where he left to join Free State Stars, who were later relegated. The 40-years old defender was last on the books of TS Sporting in the Motsepe Foundation Championships (National First Division).

