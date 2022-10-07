Fans defend ex-Pirates defender Mahamutsa as fan abuse video goes viral

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Fans of Orlando Pirates and football across the country have come out in defence of Rooi Mahamutsa, after a video circulating on social media saw a fan abusing the former Bucs star for playing amateur football.

ALSO READ: Pirates keeper Mpontshane likely to get Richards Bay nod

The video seems to be taken from one of the tournaments that is usually being played in the townships (not clear where exactly), with the person taking it busy abusing Mahamutsa, who just looked at the person without responding.

Shame who is this guy…..apparently he played for Pirates. pic.twitter.com/FFztuCPjZG — KeletsoM ???????????? (@KeletsoMss) October 6, 2022

In the video, the person can be heard saying “You made Pirates lose a long time ago, what are you still doing here (playing amateur football). Are you married, when did you get married?,” said the fan, translated from Sesotho.

The video, which has went viral on social media, seems to have angered a lot of people, who were quick to reprimand the person to responsible for the video for being abusive to the former Bucs player.

Rooi Mahamutsa is an Orlando Pirates Legend.



He played 151 games and scored 23 Goals as a defender.



He won 9 trophies with Orlando Pirates..



He served us well till the end..



seeing being disrespected like that on that video is heartbreaking.. I hope a G bounce back.. pic.twitter.com/E7haRuF2h9— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) October 6, 2022

A man that loved Pirates and that would have killed to defend our colours. Respect Rooi Mahamutsa????‍☠️???? pic.twitter.com/sDYZe7L6YW— Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) October 7, 2022

I am @KaizerChiefs fan, but Rooi Mahamutsa is one of the prolific defenders at @orlandopirates and one of the club's legends. To mock him while playing in the dust pitches where he encourages young players to follow their dreams, it's wrong and shameful. pic.twitter.com/c7e2jTfmjT— ???????? ⚽️Tebalo Lebajoa (@LebajoaTebalo) October 7, 2022

Mahamutsa played for Pirates from 2008 until 2016, where he left to join Free State Stars, who were later relegated. The 40-years old defender was last on the books of TS Sporting in the Motsepe Foundation Championships (National First Division).