Pirates held by 10-man Richards Bay

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates couldn’t get back to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

This was Pirates’ third game without a victory, having drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8, before losing to Sekhukhune in midweek.

This was the Buccaneers fourth draw this season, having also registered three wins and three losses.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, kept their second spot on the table after the result, but have now only crept up to 18 points.

The Buccaneers had a threat at goal just two minutes into the match through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but his attempt didn’t trouble Jamal Magoola in the Richards Bay goal, before Hotto tried to play Zakhele Lepasa on goal, but the striker turned over possession.

Richard Bay had a serious attempt at Bucs’ goal, througg former Bidvest Wits striker Somalia Ntsundwana in the 25thminute, but his shot hit the side-netting.

Pirates had the best chance of the half when Bandile Shandu broke from the right side of their attack, but he put his cross too close to the Richards Bay keeper in the 37th minute.

The home side had the upper hand leading to the break as they made more entries into the Richards Bay box.

Just before the break the visitors winger Siyanda Msandi got a red card following his second yellow card in the game for a bad tackle on Olisa Ndah.

In the second half, Pirates were forced to make a substitution after midfielder Goodman Mosele got injured and they brought in Collins Makgaka.

The home side continued to have more possession than their visitors in the second half, with more half chances created, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Substitute Tapelo Xoki almost put Pirates in the lead with a good header in the 75th minute, but Magoola made an equally good save to keep the score-line 0-0.

The Buccaneers still maintained their pressure, with a number of coming through for them, but they still couldn’t break through.

Richards Bay, at the other end, were just managing the game and playing for a draw, which they eventually got.