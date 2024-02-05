Former Pirates star Ntshumayelo out on bail after girlfriend opens GBV case

Former Orlando Pirates star Thandanj Ntshumayelo is in hot water as he faces charges of assault with intent to cause bodily harm on his girlfriend.

Former Orlando Pirates star Thandanj Ntshumayelo is in hot water as he faces charges of assault with intent to cause bodily harm on his girlfriend.

Ntshumayelo is currently out on R1000 bail after he appeared in Randburg Magistrate court on Monday, with the former midfield maestro said to have been taken into custody on Saturday.

The ex-Pirates and SuperSport United star is said to have gotten into an altercation with one of his friends and his girlfriend tried to stop the fight Ntshumayelo then became aggressive towards his partner which led to the victim ending up opening a case.

“Former soccer player, Thandani Ntshumayelo aka “Bibo”, appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” read a statement from the NPA.

“The incident happened on 02 February 2024, at his place of residence. The complaint is in a relationship with the accused and alleges that she was with him and his friends at his place when a fight between the accused and one of his friends ensued.

“She then tried to intervene in an attempt to calm down the accused. Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive towards her, by slapping her across the face, grabbing her by her head, and hitting it against the wall. She further alleges that he then pushed her to the ground.

“Ntshumayelo was released on R1000 bail. He will be back in court on 04 April 2024, as the case was postponed for further investigations.”

Ntshumayelo’s assault case comes just a few months after another Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch was also involved in a GBV after assaulting his ex-girlfriend

Lorch was since found guilty of the incident and given a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years and ordered to pay R100 000 to anti-GBV body People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA).

Lorch, who is currently on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns, was then suspended by the Buccaneers, which saw him miss some important matches for the club.

Ntshumayelo was sacked by Pirates in 2016 after he was banned for for years after testing positive for cocaine. He successfully appealed the ban in September 2018, but after very brief stints with Baroka FC and Moroka Swallows, he announced his retirement in 2023.