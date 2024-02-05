Junior Khanye – Brian Baloyi is the best SA goalkeeper

'You know football fans have their favourite players, but, sometimes we just have to be honest when comparing people,' said Khanye.

Ronwen Williams’ heroics for Bafana Bafana at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has sparked a huge debate among South African football fans, on who is the best goalkeeper to ever don the Bafana jersey.

ALSO READ: Arsenal beat Liverpool to ignite Premier League title race, Chelsea thrashed by Wolves

The debate comes after Williams managed to stop four penalties in Bafana’s quarterfinal final clash with Cape Verde, helping the team secure a semifinal spot against Nigeria.

Itumeleng Khune, Brian Baloyi, Andre Arendse, and the late Senzo Meyiwa were the top names that came up in the debate, with many giving the current shot-stopper and skipper of the national team the crown.

According to ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye, all these goalkeepers have made a huge mark in South African football, but, he believes Baloyi tops all of them, stating that he was unique and was one of the best readers of the game.

‘Pure talent is just pure talent’

“You know football fans have their favourite players, but, sometimes we just have to be honest when comparing people. You can’t say that Williams is better than Brian just because of the penalties that he saved. We have to look at the stats and look at what makes a goalkeeper a top keeper. I know that the game has evolved now, but pure talent is just pure talent, and you can’t argue with that,” said Khanye.

“When I look at all these keepers, Brian was the best. Arendse couldn’t play with his feet but had the height. Senzo was great too, just like Khune with the modern way of ball distribution. Brian had all of those, but, his reflexes were his best attribute and that is why I say he is the best, if I were to compare the four of them.”

ALSO READ: Al Ahly set sights on Sundowns’ Mokoena after stellar AFCON

While giving Baloyi the props, Khanye goes on to compliment Williams for the job he has done for the country.

“But anyway, let’s give Ronwen his flowers, he did a fantastic job and we have to be grateful as a nation.”