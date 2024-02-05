Ex-Chiefs winger Sekgota leaves Stellies

Kgaogelo Sekgota has left Stellenbosch after just six months at the club. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota has parted ways with Stellenbosch FC, the Cape-based side announced on Monday.

“Stellenbosch Football Club can confirm that the club has parted ways with Kgaogelo Sekgota with immediate effect,” read a club statement.

The 26 year-old only joined Stellies from Amakhosi at the start of this season, but made very few starts for Steve Barker’s side in the first half of the campaign.

“Sekgota …. made 17 appearances across all competitions, helping the team win the Carling Knockout trophy in the process,” continued the statement.

“We would like to thank him for his services over the last six months and wish him well in future endeavours.”

High hopes

Stellenbosch had high hopes for Sekgota when they signed him.

“Sekgota is a massive signing for us,” head coach Steve Barker said at the time on the club’s official website.

“He’s a player who we earmarked a while back to try and get into the club, so we are delighted that he has now signed with us.

“He’s an exciting attacking player who has good pedigree, having represented his country, and who has the ability to go past players, to create opportunities for his teammates, and to score goals himself.

“We are looking for a massive impact from him and hope to help him get his career back to where it belongs, which is right at the top end of the game.”

But it clearly hasn’t worked out, with Sekgota now free to look for a new club.