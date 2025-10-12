Foster calls on Bafana fans to still have World Cup hope

'Tuesday is a very big game and if we get a result there a lot of things can work for us,' said the Bafana striker.

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has insisted Bafana Bafana’s bid to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup is “far from over”.

Hugo Broos’ side must beat Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening to have any chance of booking their ticket to the USA, Canada and Mexico as Group C winners.

Bafana need a Super Eagles favour

Friday’s 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, however, means Bafana also need a favour from their long-standing rivals Nigeria.

If Nigeria beat Benin in Uyo on Tuesday, then Bafana will definitely top the group with a win over Rwanda. If Nigeria and Benin draw and Bafana win, it will come down to goal difference.

But if Benin win, Bafana’s hopes of winning the group are over. Broos’ men could still have a chance of finishing second in the group and making the play-offs, but that route to the World Cup is far more unlikely.

Foster had one effort cleared off the line against Zimbabwe while another cannoned back off the post, as Bafana strove for a winner in Durban.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted. It wasn’t to be but that is how it goes sometimes,” said Foster.

“We played really well and were definitely unfortunate. The mood is still very good in camp and we know it is far from over. Tuesday is a very big game and if we get a result there a lot of things can work for us.”

Foster has also urged Bafana supporters not to lose heart. For a long time Bafana topped Group C and looked highly likely to qualify. But the deduction of three points by Fifa for fielding an ineligible players against Lesotho in March, and the Zimbabwe result have put their chances in serious jeopardy.

Foster – ‘no reason to feel despondent’

“There is no reason to feel despondent. If there was no chance I would understand. But there is so much to play for,” said Foster.

“The support has been great for Bafana of late, we just ask for the same support we got at the Moses Mabhida. This is probably the most important one at Mbombela Stadium), so we ask the supporters to come in numbers, and we will make sure we deliver and get a result.”