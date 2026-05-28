Bafana’s Makhanya knows what to expect from Azteca cauldron

'They are going to go crazy and support their team throughout the game,' said the Bafana defender on the Mexican fans.

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya will hope to bring his knowledge of playing in the Azteca Stadium to help his side when they take on Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup on June 11.

Makhanya gets his Bafana chance

Makhanya has been named in Hugo Broos’ final 26-man for the tournament, as one of five potential centre backs.

The 22 year-old Philadelphia Union man is yet to make his debut for Bafana. But he has a chance to stake a claim for a place in the starting line-up ahead of the Mexico clash.

His first opportunity could come as early as Friday, when Bafana take on Nicaragua in a friendly at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Makhanya played for Union in the Azteca Stadium as recently as March when they drew 1-1 with Club America in the last 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

“Playing in the MLS (Major League Soccer in America) gives me an opportunity to compete with Mexican teams in Concacaf,” said Makhanya.

“I know a lot about what to expect from the fans and the teams. They fight for everything. They are not the biggest but they compete to the last whistle. And they play mental games to get in your head. If we can stay focused mentally, we should be fine. This (Bafana) team has all the qualities to go out there and win.

“With the atmosphere in the stadium, the fans are really passionate,” he added.

“They are going to go crazy and support their team throughout the game.”

Makhanya offers versatility to Broos as he can play on both the left and right sides of central defence.

“I am naturally right-footed, but a point in my career I got injured on my right foot. I didn’t want to stop playing so I had to force myself to play with my left,” explained Makhanya.

Broos – ‘He is tall and powerful’

Broos, meanwhile, explained why they opted to go with Makhanya in their final squad.

“In America his performances have been very good. He is playing every minute with his team. He is a good defender, he is tall and powerful and that is very important in modern football.”

Former Stellenbosch defender Makhanya described his call-up as “a dream come true”.

“It is an honour for me and for my family to be able to represent the national team.”