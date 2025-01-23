Hunt confirms ‘life changing’ Morris move to Chiefs

'He has gone where they need him (Chiefs) and I am sure he will do a good job for them,' said the SuperSport head coach.

SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt confirmed on Thursday that Tashreeq Morris has joined Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Cardoso refutes ill-discipline claims

“It is sad to see Morris go,” Hunt said at a Nedbank Cup press conference in Sandton.

‘He has gone to a great club’

“But he has gone to a great club. It is a great opportunity for him and a life changing experience. He has gone where they need him (Chiefs) and I am sure he will do a good job for them”

SuperSport only signed Morris in October, when he was a free agent, having been on the sidelines for three months after being released by Sekhukhune United at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Morris scored two goals for SuperSport in ten appearances, and has now sealed a move to Amakhosi.

“He did a good job for us. We threw him a lifeline, and it is amazing how your life changes in football,” added Hunt.

“They are getting a fantastic person, a good player who will give them exactly what I think they need.

“I saw him yesterday, he is one of the only players who has come to thank us for changing there lives. There have been so many. But he is one of those characters and I wished him well and told him he is going to a very good place and a very good club.”

Christian Saile has moved the other way, the DR Congo forward joining SuperSport from Amakhosi.

“Right now it is just the paperwork,” said Hunt.

“Obviously he is a foreign players and there are all these things that go on behind the scenes. By this afternoon or tonight I should have more info.

“I know what we are getting, and I will use him differently (from how he was used at Chiefs). But that is a point for another time. Right now all the other things need to get done.”

Chiefs stay silent

Chiefs have yet to officially announce either Saile’s departure or Morris’ arrival. And Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef was firmly towing the company line.

“Morris signed? Really?” said Ben Youssef.

ALSO READ: Pirates rubbish reports of Saleng, Maswanganyi exits

“When? I don’t see Morris at my training. The day I see him, or our department post we have signed him I will answer. I saw Morris when we played against them (SuperSport)

“Saile is with us, he was with me this morning and we will have lunch together now!”