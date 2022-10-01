Galaxy coach concerned about players performance than results

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Despite being unable to collect even a single point in the last two games of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), TS Galaxy coach Ashley Makhanya is not really concerned about results, but is pleased with improvement from his players.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi sizes up Pirates ahead of MTN8 showdown

Galaxy have lost two of their opening games since the start of the DDC, losing 1-0 to Marumo Gallants, before their 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, but Makhanya has seen progress in terms of performance from his players, especially in the game against Sundowns.

“Our plan is always about the individual performance of these players. The target is to have every individual performing at his level best and consistently. When the season is finished all we will be looking at is which individual has made good improvement. That is what we will be looking at and that is when decisions are made on whether the player has made improvements and he is at the level to play in the PSL,” Makhanya was quoted as saying by SuperSport.com.

“Winning matches is the product of doing the right things at the right time, being consistent in terms of technical application and if you look at this weekend and the past game we have been improving despite the results.”

Galaxy meet SuperSport United at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday and Makhanya wants to see a good performance from his team.

“The performance is everything, a goal does not come from nowhere, and it comes from proper application. You can be lucky in two or three games but not 30 games. I am not concerned about the fact that we did not win, but we did the things that will make us win going forward.”

DDC fixtures this weekend:

Saturday

Chippa United v Stellenbosch FC

Golden Arrows v Royal AM

Sekhukhune United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs

Sunday

SuperSport United v TS Galaxy

Maritzburg United v Cape Town City

AmaZulu FC v Richards Bay

Swallows FC v Orlando Pirates