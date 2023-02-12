Gallants begin Confed Cup group campaign win convincing win

Khaya Ndubane

Marumo Gallants began their Caf Confederation Cup campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Libyan outfit Al Akhdar at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



A brace from Ranga Chivaviro and a goal each from Lesiba Nku and Joseph Molangoane were enough to earn Bahlabane Ba Ntwa a perfect start to their group campaign.

Nku gave Bahlabane Ba Ntwa a perfect start to the match when he rammed home a loose ball inside the area to open the scoring for the home team in the fifth minute.

Nku almost doubled the lead for Gallants in the 12th minute, but this time the goalkeeper was alert to save his powerful shot.

Moftah Aldrsi did well again to come out of his area to deny Nku again three minutes later when he was put through on goals by Lucky Mohomi.

Aldrsi turned from a hero to a villain in the 22nd minute when he tried to pass the ball to one of his defenders, but it fell on the path on Katlego Otlatisa who showed unselfishness by passing the ball to Ranga Chivaviro to tap in when he could have taken a shot on goals himself.

Al Akhdar’s best chance of the half fell to Salim Roma in the 34th minute when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but his free header went narrowly wide of goals.

In the end, Gallants took their 2-0 lead to the half-time break.



The second half began much like the first with Gallants taking the game to the visitors.

They were rewarded with another goal for their efforts in the 57th minute when Chivaviro beat Aldrsi with a long-range shot, completing his brace in the process.

Three minutes later Nku thought he had also grabbed a brace when he tap in Celimpilo Ngema’s cross, but the goal was ruled offside. TV replays, however, later showed that the assistant referee made a wrong call.

Alzawi gave the visitors some hope when he pulled one back in the 80th minute, but their joy was short-lived as substitute Joseph Molangoane retained the three-goal deficit when he finished off a good move from Gallants.