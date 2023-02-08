Gallants new technical team make it two wins in a row after Nedbank Cup victory

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Two wins in a row has set the right tone for the new technical team of Marumo Gallants which includes interim coach Raymond Mdaka and consultant Dylan Kerr at the Limpopo-based outfit.

ALSO READ: Sekhukhune look to return to winning ways against Cup minnows

Gallants interim technical team began their quest to escape the DStv Premiership relegation zone when they edged neighbours Sekhukhune United 2-0 last week, just before their 3-1 victory to saunter into the next round of the Nedbank Cup against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Magesi FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday. Gallants’ goals came from Letsie Koapeng, Judas Moseamedi and Tebogo Thangwane.

With fruitful results from their last two games, coach Mdaka says the main objective was to make sure that they got a victory to continue with their winning momentum.

“All we needed was a win, winning comes first whether we play the Nedbank Cup, the league or Caf. So, we want to keep the momentum (of winning going). The spirit of winning should be in the system, it will make things easy for us,” said Mdaka after the match.

Mdaka added that he was happy to see non-regular players stepping up to the task and getting the desired result for the club.

“We are happy with the win, we are happy for the boys. If you look, we brought in players who have not been playing for some time. So, for them to come and give us a win is something special,” he continued.

READ MORE: AmaZulu will not spare Tornado in their Nedbank Cup quest

“The players might have not been playing in other matches, but the fact that they are in the team means that they are equal to other players. The difference is not that much, it might have just been match fitness and those kinds of things.”

Gallants will be aiming for their third straight victory in a row when they take their focus to the Caf Confederation Cup first group stage match against Al Akhdar at home on Saturday.