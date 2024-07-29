Gamondi warns Kaizer Chiefs there could be a long road to success

'I think if they want to compete with Sundowns or Pirates they have to improve a lot,' said the formert Sundowns head coach.

Miguel Angel Gamondi believes Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi have plenty of work to do. Picture: Backpagepix

Young Africans head coach Miguel Angel Gamondi believes Kaizer Chiefs fans should not expect too much from the upcoming 2024/25 season, after watching his side hammer Amakhosi 4-0 in the Toyota Cup on Sunday.

Gamondi’s Tanzanian champions overpowered Chiefs at the Free State Stadium, and the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach questioned the quality of the players in Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi squad.

“You cannot be a big team overnight,” said Gamondi.

“In my opinion the expectations are too high. I say that always in football, you need the players. Even (Pep) Guardiola, with his success at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, it is about the players.

“I prefer to start slow and build, without thinking big. Today from a tactical point of view we gave (Chiefs) a lesson in how to play international games.

“You need experience and Chiefs put four or five young players, you cannot expect to win at this high level with young players.”

Nabi gave a chance to Samkelo Zwane, Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosana Mbuthu from the start against Young Africans, but Chiefs looked every inch a side that have gone nine years without a single piece of domestic silverware.

‘They have to be realistic’

“At the biggest clubs it is difficult to manage expectations,” added Gamondi.

“I spoke with the coach (Nabi) and there is a lot of work to do. I think if they want to compete with Sundowns or Pirates they have to improve a lot. It is not easy. Coaches can work, but if you don’t have the quality it is difficult.

“From what I saw today, the result is not important, but if you don’t create chances, the situation must concern the coach.

“I hope coach Nabi and Chiefs can managed the situation, but in my opinion they must build slowly, step by step. Last season was very bad for Chiefs (Amakhosi finished tenth in the the Betway Premiership, their lowest league finish in the PSL era).

“You cannot change it if you do not bring in players. They must manage expectations, especially the fans, they have to be realistic about where they can go. For me this is a season of transition for Chiefs. You cannot spend ten years not in a good position, and not buy players, and be champions.”