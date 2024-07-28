Nabi defends Chiefs youngster Mbuthu after error in heavy defeat

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi leapt to the defence of 19 year-old left back Nkosana Mbuthu, after his error helped Young Africans cruise to a 4-0 win over Amakhosi in the Toyota Cup at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Mbuthu, the son of former Chiefs midfielder Patrick Mbuthu, was a surprise choice to face the Tanzianian side in Chiefs’ first pre-season match on home soil. And he gave away possession on the stroke of half time in a dangerous area, with Aziz Ki ultimately pouncing to put Young Africans 2-0 up.

“Mbuthu is a young player, I am sure he is a big player in the future,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I don’t have a left back at this moment … and he is a left back. He was loose in this game, if he was not loose now, he would be loose in an official game. I will not push him out, I want to give him confidence. To be loose for one goal is normal, if I take him out I kill him .. it is my responsibility to protect him.”

‘Great things happened’

Nabi added that he was happy with certain elements of his team’s display despite the heavy loss.

“Obviously it was disappointing … but it is a friendly, we are busy learning from our mistakes and will build a strong team. Despite the loss, great things happened that we will build upon to make great performances in the future,” he said.