Kodisang officially joins Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African international Kobamelo Kodisang on a long-term deal. The 24-year-old returns to South Africa from Portuguese topflight side Moreirense FC.

The former youth international has seen his stock rise during his time abroad. He made 31 league appearances for Moreirense last season with 19 starts to help his side finish in a respectable sixth position in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Kodisang’s arrival at Chloorkop was announced on Tuesday, a day after the Brazilians officially bid farewell to Argentine midfielder Junior Mendieta who has joined Greek Super League club Volos FC.

Kodisang has previously been on the books of Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars before moving to Europe in 2020. He has also played for Sporting Braga before settling at Moreirense.

The attacking midfielder has represented the South African under-17 national team at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile. His debut for Bafana Bafana came in a goalless draw against Namibia at the Orlando Stadium last year.

Sundowns have also parted ways with Bongani Zungu, Brian Onyango, Thabiso Kutumela and Gaston Sirino ahead of what will be a busy 2024-2025 season. The South African champions will be involved in seven major competitions and will need all the firepower they can get.

Domestically, they will be fighting to keep their DStv premiership championship while also competing for the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup. As if that is not enough, they also have the African Football League crown to defend while also chasing that elusive second Caf Champions League winner’s medal. The Tshwane giants will also participate at next year’s FIFA Club World Cup.