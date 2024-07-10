Mngqithi set to lead Sundowns next season?

Following the sacking of Rulani Mokwena last week, Manqoba Mngqithi is set to take over as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.



This was revealed by Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab this week.

Makaab says Mngqithi will be assisted by Steve Komphela, who made a surprise return to Sundowns last week after leaving the Brazilians to join Moroka Swallows and later Golden Arrows.

“Manqoba was the Senior Coach assisting Rulani Mokwena. And at this stage, Manqoba will take over as the Head Coach, and again it will be clarified over the weeks and months to come, and Steve Komphela returns as the Senior Coach,” said Makaab on Extra-Time on GagasiFMTime before applauding Sundowns for the “smart move” to bring Komphela back.

“It’s always been the case that they’ve worked incredibly well together, they have enormous respect for each other.

“I think it’s a very smart move by Mamelodi Sundowns to bring Steve back. Very smart move,” added Makaab.

Mngqithi has been at Sundowns for 17 years having joined the Brazilians as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant coach in 2007 before Mosimane left to become the coach of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.



When Mosimane left, Mngqithi and Mokwena took over as co-coaches with Komphela later joining them as a senior coach.

When Mokwena took the sole head coach position role in October 2022, Mngqithi was demoted to the senior coach role, with Komphela assuming a new role of first-team coach.