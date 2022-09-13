Hunt impressed by SuperSport United youth

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt belives his more inexperienced players are the ones carrying the team at the moment.

ALSO READ: Lepasa hopes brace can ease pressure on Pirates strikers

Matsatsantsa A Pitori have now won three DStv Premiership games on the spin after collecting maximum points against Richards Bay, Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United.

“The young players have been the standout players and they carried the team quite well,” said Hunt.

“All we can do is try to build these young ones because they are the future, but we have to try and get the results at the same time so it is not easy.

“The results determine a lot of things, even though the performance has been very good, results matter but we can’t be hard on ourselves because we will get better.

“We won three games but those weren’t our best performances, the best displays were in the games that we did not win. We just have to take it one game at a time and try to improve,” he added.

George Chigova was retained in goal by Hunt when the capital city-based side beat the Team of Choice 2-1 last week Friday, and it raises an eyebrow on whether Ricardo Goss will get an opportunity to come back into the team or he will be reduced to a spectator like he was at Sundowns.

“Everybody is challenging for the spot, it’s a good situation here. I’ve just got to the club and I know Goss from Wits and I signed Boalefa Pule when I was here nine years ago so I also know him well.

“It is a problem but it will find a way to solve itself,” said Hunt before he added that with seven games remaining before the Fifa World Cup break, he would love to have a good balance of results and performances.

“You want good performances and you want to put yourself in a good position. Every game is important and we have to take it one game at a time, we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Hunt.