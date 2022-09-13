Riveiro hoping for change of fortune for Pirates in front of goal after Lepasa’s brace

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes Zakhele Lepasa’s brace in their previous game against TS Galaxy is the start of change of fortunes for the club in front of goal.

Pirates have been creating a lot of chances in their matches, but the players have not been clinical in taking their opportunities. Riveiro has always maintained that it is something that they will get right.

With Lepasa having scored two goals, albeit rather fortuitously in the Buccaneers 2-0 victory over Galaxy in a DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium last weekend, the Pirates coach will be hoping for more.



“Today (Saturday) everything was in our favour and hopefully it is the beginning of the good times for us in front of goals because we are going to need it in the next games,” said Riveiro.

Pirates’ win over the Rockets took the team to second place at the top of the league standings, with 14 points in the bag for the Soweto giants from thght league fixtures. In those games, the team has managed to find the back of the net just six times, while conceding three times.

Pirates now have a long break with their next match only coming on October 1, where their pursuit for silverware continues with an MTN8 semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.