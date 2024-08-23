Gilberto to miss Pirates clash against Disciples

Jose Riveiro’s side locks horns with Disciples FC in the second leg of the CAF Champions League Preliminary first round clash tonight.

Orlando Pirates have given important player update ahead of tonight’s CAF Champions League clash against Disciples of Madagascar.

In a statement, Pirates announced that new signing Gilberto with miss the all-important clash at Orlando Stadium.



“Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Gilberto has finally received the necessary paperwork to finally play in the famous Black and White. But this will only be from the next round of the CAF Champions League qualifiers, should Pirates win tonight.,” read the statement from the club.

The Angolan international will be available for selection for the MTN8 clash against Cape Town City next week.

Pirates will be boosted by the return of Miguel Timm who has shaken off an injury that has kept him out of the last two matches.

“Another player who has been declared fit for tonight’s encounter is Thabiso Monyane. The hard-running wing back has been declared fit by the Bucs medical team after recovering from a toe injury.”



Jose Riveiro has named Monyane in his starting line-up against Disciples. He will play at the back alongside Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Sesane and Deon Hotto.

Orlando Pirates XI vs Disciples: Chaine, Monyane, Ndah, Sesane, Hotto, Mbatha, Maswanganyi, Dlamini, Saleng, Mofokeng, Mabasa