Grobler one strike away from reaching PSL centenary

Ntokozo Gumede

Bradley Grobler came close to netting 100 Premier Soccer League goals in a 1-1 draw between SuperSport United and Royal AM.

Grobler first half strike against Royal AM saw him go level with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on the scorers’ charts with nine goals.

However, Grobler’s greater achievement is approaching the exclusive group of players who have scored 100 goals or more in the Premier Soccer League, as he is now only one goal away.

Grobler will inevitably join the list that is led by Siyabonga Nomvethe, who turned out for Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu among other teams. Nomvethe sits on the throne with 123 PSL strikes to his name.

ALSO READ: Middendorp reveals how Bobby Motaung fired him at Chiefs

“Bhele” is followed by Sundowns legend, Daniel “Mambush” Mudau and Mabhuti Khenyeza, who both scored 110 times while, Emmanuel “Tico-Tico” Bucuane has 104 goals. Collins Mbesuma, who won the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot twice, rounds up the top five with 103 goals.

Gavin Hunt’s men broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through a Grobler header, as he was at the end of a well-worked Matsatsantsa A Pitori corner. The hosts pulled one back via a Kabelo Mahlasela strike to make sure that the sides go into the half-time break level pegging.

Grobler came close to netting his brace and his 100th goal just after the hour mark, but his efforts were flagged offside when he tapped in from a Grant Margerman pass.

Shibobo

Regardless of the wet conditions, SuperSport and Royal AM dished out an entertaining game of football, with high flying tackles, intense challenges paired with a shibobo or two, much to the delight of supporters in the KwaZulu-Natal based arena.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori remained in their second spot on the log, which can still change however, depending on the result of the Richards Bay and Sekhukhune, which kicked off shortly after this encounter.

The Natal Rich Boys have been the surprise package this season, as they have also spent some time in second place for a number of match days in their debut season in the DStv Premiership.