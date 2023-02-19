‘If we don’t concede, we don’t lose,’ says Chiefs’ Petersen

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen hates conceding goals.

If a keeper does not concede any goals, the team does not lose is the 28-year-old Petersen’s motto.

“As goalkeepers we like clean sheets, we don’t like dirty sheets. If you don’t concede you can’t lose,” said Petersen this week at the Chiefs village.

He understands, however, that ensuring that the team keeps a clean sheet in a game is not only reliant on the keeper.

“It’s not only for us as goalkeepers, even our defence has played its part and I think a lot of credit has to go to them.

“If you check the last few games we’ve been defending and attacking as a team. And we’ve had chances that started from the goalkeeper.

“We’ve defended goals that started from the strikers chasing back and wingers chasing back.

“I think credit goes to the whole team but it’s important for us to have clean sheets.

“We feed off that and it builds our confidence as goalkeepers because if you have clean sheets you know you’re secure and the team can’t lose.”

Khune inspiration

Petersen also touched on his relationship with veteran Amakhosi and former Bafana Bafana keeper Itumeleng Khune.

Petersen has managed to keep Khune out of the team in the past four games. This was after Khune had had a few bad games.

“Itu is a legend and having him is a motivation in itself because the guy has been around,” said Petersen.

“Khune has achieved a lot with the club and the national team. He is a good person to look up to as a football figure.

“For us as goalkeepers we’re brothers and that helps us to push each other.

“Having Khune and knowing what he’s achieved is definitely a motivation for us to keep working, keep pushing… And maybe one day we’ll reach the heights he did.”

Petersen is expected to start again when Chiefs host Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The game is at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and is set for a 3.30pm kickoff.