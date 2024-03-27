‘He has big shoes to fill’: Matthews on Khoza possible PSL exit

"I think we would be foolish to wish away leadership that has brought so much," says Matthews.

There are a lot of marks around the future of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza who is reportedly considering stepping down from his role.



The long-serving football administrator has been at the helm for more than two decades. Recent reports suggest that he will not be standing for another term at the PSL elections later this year.



The Iron Duke’s potential departure has divided opinions in football circles. The League’s sponsors are reportedly in panic mode over who will take over the hot seat should the 76-year-old walk away. SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has weighed in on the debate of a succession plan at the PSL.



“I think we would be foolish to wish away leadership that has brought so much. We’ve got the best broadcast rights deal on the African continent, the best governance, handbook and compliance manuals,” he said.



“There’s nothing like the PSL anywhere in Africa, I’m proud and passionate about it. I think sometimes in today’s cancel culture, people are itching for change and want to see things change quickly, but in this one we have to be circumspect.



“Dr Khoza and Dr Motaung (Kaizer Motaung) have very big shoes to fill. Hopefully, the younger ones who had the privilege of seeing first hand how to build the number one league on the African continent (will carry on),” added Matthews.



A lot of names have been bandied about as possible replacements. Matthews admits that should Dr Khoza vacate his position, he will be a tough act to follow.



“That’s a big responsibility for us to take forward and whether that kind of younger generation exists in the committee,” he added.



“Guys like John Comitis, myself and Mato Madlala who has led from a chief executive position and has more than two decades now worth of experience in topflight football. We have to take the game forward with other fresh young guys. Hopefully the Sandile Zungu’s and Tim Sukazi’s of the world who are really established business people and professionals in their own right can add a lot of value in the football landscape.



“It’s inevitable that at some point Dr Khoza and Dr Motaung are going to leave us. The question is which one of us is ready to put our hands up and take the baton forward and build on the legacy that they have provided for us. You can’t have a throwaway and cancel culture on that. It’s one thing to say they might not be standing next time around but we have to look around and see who is ready to fill those big shoes.”



“With Dr Khoza and Dr Motaung, we have been blessed to have leaders like that. Right now, we are sitting as the number one league on the continent. We’ve got four fully sponsored competitions which is unique in Africa. There’s no other league that has a sponsored league, three domestic sponsored cup competitions, a sponsored reserve League and a sponsored first division,” concluded Matthews.